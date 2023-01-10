Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,107,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.