Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,107,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

