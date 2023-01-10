Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -361.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $12,973,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Altus Power by 1,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 694,100 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altus Power by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 657,665 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

