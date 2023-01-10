American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of American Public Education worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 34.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Public Education by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.