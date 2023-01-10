American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.69.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $219.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.92. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

Institutional Trading of American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 86,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.