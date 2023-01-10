Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRX opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $667.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $545.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 260,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 181,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

