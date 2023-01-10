Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.4 %

AP stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $99.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co purchased 551,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Featured Stories

