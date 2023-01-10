Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 8,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $83.58.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

