Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

