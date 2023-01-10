Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vimeo, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vimeo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Vimeo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vimeo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 22.72%.

Vimeo Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.55. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 549.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

