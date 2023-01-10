Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $64.36

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2023

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,701 shares of company stock worth $5,449,478. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.