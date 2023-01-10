Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $64.36

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,701 shares of company stock worth $5,449,478. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

