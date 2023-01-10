Analysts Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. Braskem has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Braskem will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Braskem by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braskem by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

