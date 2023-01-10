Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Target Price at $84.05

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.