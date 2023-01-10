Analysts Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) PT at $107.33

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE:DUOL opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $50,084.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,119.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 43,850 shares valued at $3,488,774. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

