Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) PT at $58.44

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

EQT Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. EQT has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in EQT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

