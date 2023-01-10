Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $122.41 on Monday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.