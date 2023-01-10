Analysts Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Target Price at $8.08

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in GoPro by 352.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 49.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $815.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. GoPro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.54 million. Analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

