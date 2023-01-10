Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $11.29

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 11.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

