Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price at $17.22

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period.

Leslie’s stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.63. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.79.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

