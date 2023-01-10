Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $118.55

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $192.85. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

