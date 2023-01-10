Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Target Price at C$116.56

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$116.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Trading Up 3.2 %

Premium Brands stock opened at C$89.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.06. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.4999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.