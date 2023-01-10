Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $6.17

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $415.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

