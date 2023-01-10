Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $90.00

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Targa Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,071,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 20.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.