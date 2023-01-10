Analysts Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price at $15.09

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.09.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Wallbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
