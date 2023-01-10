Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) PT at $81.69

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

