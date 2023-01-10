ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ANSYS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock opened at $247.99 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $373.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

