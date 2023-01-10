APA (NASDAQ:APA) Downgraded by Mizuho to Underperform

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.59.

Shares of APA opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. APA has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that APA will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

