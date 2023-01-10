Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

