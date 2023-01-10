Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

