Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Raised to $13.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

ARHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Arhaus to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 101.46% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

