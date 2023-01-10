Asio Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Visa by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average of $202.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

