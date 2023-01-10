Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $28.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $44.72.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 54.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 481,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 170,163 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 310,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 550,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

