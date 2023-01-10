Aspiriant LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

WMT opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

