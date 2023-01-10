Aspiriant LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $180,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

