Aspiriant LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

Shares of CHTR opened at $367.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $626.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

