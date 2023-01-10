Aspiriant LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

