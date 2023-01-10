Aspiriant LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $210.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

