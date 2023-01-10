Aspiriant LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $267.25 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.51. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

