Aspiriant LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average of $157.72.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

