Aspiriant LLC Sells 133 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average is $88.68.

