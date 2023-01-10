Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 28,838 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 189.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.1 %

RGA opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

