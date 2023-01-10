Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 665,595 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.86% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $272.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.18 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLX shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Stories

