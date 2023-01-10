Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 499,463 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 499,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

