Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1,081.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

