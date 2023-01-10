Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 110,591 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

