Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 11,651 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.46% of PC Connection worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $775.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.24 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,135,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,135,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,530,952.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

