Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 574,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 50.6% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of GT opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

