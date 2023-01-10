Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,877 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.04% of Adicet Bio worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 40.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after buying an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter.

ACET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $131,250.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $131,250.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $572,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,135 shares of company stock valued at $521,259. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

