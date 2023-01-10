Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

