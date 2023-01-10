Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,673 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Titan International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Titan International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,513,284. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TWI opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $530.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

