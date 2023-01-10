Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.63 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,437 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Qualys worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,775 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.